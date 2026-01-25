Australian Open live: Reigning champions continue title defence in stacked Day 9 schedule

Coco Gauff fights past Karolina Muchova in three sets to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals. (0:28)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's Day 9 at the Australian Open, and another bumper crowd is expected at Melbourne Park on this public holiday Monday.

Headlining today's early Round 4 slate is the all-American clash between good friends Jessica Pegula and last year's champion Madison Keys, while Amanda Anisimova takes on Xinyu Wang, and Taylor Fritz locks horns with Lorenzo Musetti.

Later, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner will continue his title defence, while Ben Shelton's match with Casper Ruud has been moved onto centre court following Jakub Mensik's withdrawal due to injury, which means Novak Djokovic receives clear passage through to the quarters.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 9 at the Australian Open.