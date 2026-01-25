Aryna Sabalenka powers way into Australian Open quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka is moving on at the Australian Open after defeating Victoria Mboko. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- First-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, attempting to win her third Australian Open title in four years, reached the quarterfinals Sunday with a victory over No. 17 Victoria Mboko of Canada 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Sabalenka, using a high-powered serve that produced three aces in the first set, rolled over the 19-year-old Canadian in just 31 minutes.

Sabalenka was not quite as dominant in the second set -- producing a few more unforced errors -- against Mboko, who played well enough to beat many players but not the two-time Australian Open champion.

"What an incredible player for such a young age," the 27-year-old Sabalenka said in her on-court interview of Mboko. "It's incredible to see these kids coming up on Tour. I can't believe I say that. I feel like I'm a kid.

"She pushed me so much, and I'm happy to be through."

Sabalenka led the second set 4-1, and then failed to convert three match points while leading 5-4. Mboko slowly took back the momentum and forced a tiebreaker, Sabalenka went on to dominate.

It was the 20th straight tiebreak victory for Sabalenka.

"I try to -- not to think this is a tiebreak and play point by point, and I guess that's the key to consistency," she said.

Sabalenka won this Grand Slam in 2023 and 2024, and she was the runner-up last year against Madison Keys. The Belarusian has also won two U.S. Open titles.

In a later match Sunday at Rod Laver Arena, the top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced American No. 19 Tommy Paul for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Men's third seed Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff, the women's No. 3 seed, also played later for spots in the quarterfinals.