Novak Djokovic into Aussie Open quarters after fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik withdraws

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open without having to play his fourth-round match, after scheduled opponent Jakub Mensik withdrew, citing an abdominal injury.

Mensik, the 16th-seed at Melbourne Park, beat American Ethan Quinn on Saturday evening to set up the showdown with 24-time major champion Djokovic. The pair were set to face each other at Rod Laver Arena on Monday evening, but 24 hours out, Mensik announced via social media that he was not fit enough to compete.

"This is a tough one to write," Mensik shared on Instagram. "After doing everything we could to keep going, I have to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an abdominal muscle injury that has progressed over the last matches.

"After a long discussions with my team and doctors we decided not to step on court tomorrow.

"Even though I'm disappointed, making the fourth round here for the first time is something I will carry with me for a long time. Now it's time to recover properly."

AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Djokovic, who overcame Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets in the third round, will enjoy an extra 48 hours of rest before returning for a quarterfinal against either Italy's Lorenzo Musetti or American Taylor Fritz.

The 38-year-old is seeking a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title this fortnight in Melbourne.

Mensik is the second player in 24 hours to withdraw from the tournament after having sustained an abdominal injury. On night seven, two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka forfeited her third-round match against Australia's Maddison Inglis after suffering the same injury in her previous contest.