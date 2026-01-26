Australian Open live: Day 10 schedule altered as 45C temperatures forecast in Melbourne

Stan Wawrinka said goodbye after his loss to Taylor Fritz and then grabbed two beers from a courtside ice box, cracked the cans with the Australian Open tournament director and saluted the crowd. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Quarterfinal action begins on Day 10 at the Australian Open, headlined by world No. 1s Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as local hope Alex de Minaur and American favourite Coco Gauff.

If you thought Saturday at Melbourne Park was sweltering, hold onto your hats, because the forecast high for today is set to be a scorching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), the hottest day the city has experienced in two years.

The predicted extreme heat has already brought about several changes to the day's schedule and is almost certain to lead to a suspension in play on the non-roofed courts. However, all singles action will take place at roofed arenas, meaning any disruptions should be kept to a minimum.

Stay cool, and stay tuned, as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 10 at the Australian Open.