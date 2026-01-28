Australian Open live: Coco Gauff questions player privacy, Tennis Australia cops massive financial hit

Stan Wawrinka said goodbye after his loss to Taylor Fritz and then grabbed two beers from a courtside ice box, cracked the cans with the Australian Open tournament director and saluted the crowd. (0:37)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Singles quarterfinal action will be completed on Day 11 at the Australian Open, headlined by 10-time tournament champion Novak Djokovic taking on Italy's Lorenzo Musetti. World No. 2 Jannik Sinner will also feature, as will Iga Swiatek, Ben Shelton, and the highly anticipated all-American showdown between Jessica Pegula and Amanda Anisimova.

Yesterday, both world No. 1s, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, punched their tickets to the semifinals, as did men's third-seed Alexander Zverev and women's 12th-seed Elina Svitolina.

But the news of the day was Coco Gauff's post-match off-court meltdown, which was caught on camera. It raises questions as to whether players have enough privacy at the Grand Slams.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all the latest news, results, match schedules, and more from Day 11 at the Australian Open.