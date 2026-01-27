Alexander Zverev tops Learner Tien to reach Australian Open semis

Alexander Zverev is on to the Australian Open semifinals after defeating Learner Tien in four sets. (0:53)

Open Extended Reactions

No. 3 Alexander Zverev, last year's Australian Open runner-up, moved into the semifinals on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3) victory over American Learner Tien, who was making his first appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The 20-year-old Tien, who is coached by former French Open champion Michael Chang, was bidding to become the youngest man to reach the last four in Melbourne in 34 years. Instead, it was the 28-year-old Zverev reaching the semifinals in Australia for the fourth time, the most by a German man.

"Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable," said an impressed Zverev. "I don't think I've played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.

"I don't know what Michael Chang has done with him in the offseason, but it's incredible. Without my 20 something aces, I probably would not have won today."

Indeed, Zverev reached his 10th Grand Slam semifinal on the back of 24 aces and just a single double-fault -- which he served when he had six match points in the deciding tiebreaker.

Zverev and Tien got the benefit of playing under the roof at Rod Laver Arena; the first of the four quarterfinals scheduled on Day 10 -- between Aryna Sabalenka and Iva Jovic -- was played outdoors, despite predictions of the temperature peaking at 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) in Melbourne. Play was suspended on outside courts all afternoon.

Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz faced Alex De Minaur in the night cap. Alcaraz has won six Grand Slam titles but has never won the Australian Open and has lost in the quarterfinals the last two years.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.