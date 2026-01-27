Carlos Alcaraz moves on to Australian Open semis with win

Open Extended Reactions

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz moved within two wins of completing a career Grand Slam after a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alex de Minaur to close play Tuesday at the Australian Open.

In his first semifinal in Australia, Alcaraz will take on 2025 runner-up Alexander Zverev, who beat 20-year-old Learner Tien 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 7-6 (3) under cover in an afternoon match.

They're 6-6 in head-to-heads, with Zverev winning the quarterfinal here in 2024, their only meeting in Australia.

"It's going to be a great battle," Alcaraz said. "I'm looking forward to playing him here, taking revenge."