Elena Rybakina tops Iga Swiatek to reach Australian Open semis

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open and prevent the No. 2 seed from completing the career Grand Slam.

The win gave Rybakina, the No. 5 seed, a shot at her second Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon in 2022.

Swiatek is a four-time French Open champion and has won the US Open and Wimbledon. She was trying to become the 11th woman to complete a career Grand Slam.

The first set took an hour and Rybakina broke Swiatek in the final game. The second was almost the opposite.

Rybakina, who was born in Russia but represents Kazakhstan, broke her Polish opponent twice to start the set and moved to a 3-0 lead. She served two aces to go ahead 4-1, broke in the sixth game and finished the match with an ace.

The two played each other five times last season.

"We know each other pretty well," Rybakina said. "In the first set for both of us, the first serve was not really working so we were trying to step in on the second serve and put pressure on the other.

"In the second I just started to play more freely and served better," Rybakina added. "For now the serve is really helping, so hopefully I can continue like this."

No. 5 seed Elena Rybakina is seeking her second Grand Slam title after winning Wimbledon in 2022. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP

In the last women's quarterfinal, two Americans squared off with Jessica Pegula facing Amanda Anisimova. Pegula is looking for her first Grand Slam title after losing the US Open final in 2024.

Anisimova is also looking for her first Grand Slam and was the losing finalist last season at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The winner of the Pegula-Anisimova match will play Rybakina in a semifinal on Thursday. In the other semifinal Thursday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play Elina Svitolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.