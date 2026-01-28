Jessica Pegula beats Amanda Anisimova to reach Australian Open semis

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- After three previous losses in Australian Open quarterfinals, Jessica Pegula defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 7-6 (1) on Wednesday to advance to the final four at Melbourne Park for the first time.

It marked Pegula's 14th win in her past 15 matches against fellow American opponents, continuing her strong run of domestic dominance.

In the earlier quarterfinal at Rod Laver Arena, Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1. Pegula, the No. 6 seed, will play No. 5 seed Rybakina in one semifinal on Thursday, and top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will play No. 12 Elina Svitolina in the other.

Pegula beat Madison Keys, another American and the defending champion, in her previous match to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pegula is looking for her first Grand Slam title, and Rybakina is after her second after winning Wimbledon in 2022.

Pegula was almost perfect in winning the first set and closed it out with an ace. The second set was much closer with each breaking the other twice.

"I've been waiting for the time when I can kind of break through," Pegula said of her semifinal appearance. "I feel like I really play some good tennis here and I like the conditions."

Pegula had won all three of her previous meetings with the fourth-seeded Anisimova, and she fought back from 5-3 down in the second set to end Anisimova's hopes of a third straight major final appearance, following her runs at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Pegula said she knew Anisimova would step up her play in the second set.

"I felt like I could win the rallies and I could put pressure on her serves," Pegula said. "I just told myself to gear right back up. You've got to win the tiebreak unless you want to go to a third set and I really didn't want to."

Rybakina and Pegula are 3-3 in head-to-head play.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.