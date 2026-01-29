Australian Open live: Women's semifinals featuring Sabalenka, Svitolina, Rybakina, and Pegula

Lorenzo Musetti is forced to retire with an injury, and Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals despite being down two sets to none. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's women's semifinal night at the Australian Open. Who will advance to Saturday's showpiece match?

World No. 1 and two-time champion at Melbourne Park, Aryna Sabalenka, will face off against Ukrainian 12th-seed Elina Svitolina in the first semifinal, before American Jessica Pegula shares the court with fifth-ranked Elena Rybakina.

Yesterday, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was gifted a pass into the semifinals, after Lorenzo Musetti retired hurt from their clash while he was two sets up in their quarterfinal. Djokovic will play world No. 2 Jannik Sinner for a place in Sunday's final. The other men's semifinal features top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

The debate surrounding player privacy also continues to rage on in the wake of world No. 3 Coco Gauff's racket-smashing fit in the aftermath of her quarterfinal loss to Svitolina.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all of the latest news, results, stats, and happenings from Melbourne Park on women's semifinal night.