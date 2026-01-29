Australian Open 2026: Brit Neal Skupski enters men's doubles final

Open Extended Reactions

British tennis player Neal Skupski is targeting a maiden Australian Open title after reaching a first Grand Slam final with new doubles partner Christian Harrison.

The pair are playing in only their second tournament together after Skupski's previous partner, fellow British star Joe Salisbury, announced he was taking a break because of anxiety.

Skupski and Harrison, of the United States, could not have made a better start together, with their 6-3 7-6 victory over third seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos putting them through to Saturday's final against Australian wild cards Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans.

"It feels amazing," Liverpudlian player Skupski said. "I'm very excited for Saturday. My first and also Christian's first Australian Open final.

"It's going to be a tough one against two Aussies. Jason Kubler's won the title before, and they'll have the home support behind them, but hopefully we can get a few fans in as well and make it quite rowdy."

Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison have reached the Australian Open Men's Doubles final. Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Mutual friends helped Harrison and Skupski team up, with the latter having learned after a US Open final loss to Granollers and Zeballos last September that Salisbury would be taking time away from the sport.

It came as a total surprise to Skupski, who said: "That's the difficult thing with it, you don't know how people are thinking, how they're feeling.

"He obviously masked it very well when he was on the court because he plays exceptional tennis. I didn't know anything about it, really, until he told me.

"It's great that he was able to have confidence and to come out and tell me that he was struggling. I'm hoping he's getting some great advice and all the help he needs to come back and I'm sure he'll win many more tournaments when he's back on tour."

The pair have stayed in contact, with Skupski adding: "I think he's doing pretty well. He's obviously got engaged recently. So I'm very happy for them and their future, and he's been on a few holidays.

"I'm always just a phone call away. I don't think he needs any advice off me about tennis, he's won a lot more Grand Slams than I have and been more successful. But we're great friends and I'm always there if he needs me."

Skupski won his only Grand Slam men's doubles title at Wimbledon in 2023 with Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and also has two Wimbledon mixed doubles trophies.

Fellow British player Luke Johnson was bidding to reach his first Grand Slam final but he was beaten in the last four 6-2 3-6 6-3 by Kubler and Polmans, alongside Pole Jan Zielinski.