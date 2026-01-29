Elena Rybakina denies Pegula's comeback, reaches Australian final

Open Extended Reactions

Elena Rybakina set up a rematch of the 2023 Australian Open final after the No. 5 seed ousted No. 6 Jessica Pegula 6-3, 7-6 (7) in the second semifinal that was mostly one way until Rybakina had match point.

Rybakina missed three match points on Pegula's serve and then was broken twice while serving for the match.

In the tiebreaker, Pegula had two set points but wasn't able to convert, and Rybakina finally clinched the win 29 minutes after her first match point.

"Really, really stressful," Rybakina said, admitting she had flashbacks from the 2024 Australian Open when she lost the longest women's tiebreaker ever at a Grand Slam to Anna Blinkova 22-20 in a three-set defeat.

"I'm proud no matter the situation. It got very tight. I stayed there," Rybakina said of the win over Pegula. "I was fighting for each point."

Rybakina will face top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the title. Sabalenka overpowered Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-3 to move within one victory of a third Australian Open title in four years.

Sabalenka's first Australian Open title was a comeback victory over Rybakina, with the Belarusian prevailing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.