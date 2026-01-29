Hometown bet Alex Eala's hopes dashed by Camila Osorio in Philippine Women's Open quarters

Open Extended Reactions

In a clash of former US Open junior champions, Camila Osorio dashed the hopes of Filipino fans of seeing their own Alex Eala hoist her first WTA title.

Their first matchup in the pro ranks resulted in a defeat for the 49th-ranked Eala, as she succumbed in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 against Osorio in the quarterfinals of the Philippine Women's Open on Thursday evening at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center.

The opening set turned into a shaky serving affair, with momentum swinging back and forth as both players traded breaks. Double faults crept in early with three apiece in the set -- highlighting the lack of rhythm on serve.

However, Osorio finally seized control with a crucial break in the 7th game, then calmly consolidated with a hold to stretch the lead to 5-3, creating just enough separation to secure the opening set.

The script remained the same in the second set, with Osorio and Eala continuing to trade breaks as neither could establish control on serve through the opening four games.

Even at 4-4 after eight games and with three breaks apiece -- pressure mounted, but it was the world No. 84 Colombian who struck when it mattered the most.

Osorio delivered a decisive break in the 9th game, then confidently served it out in the 10th to seal the match and deny Eala a comeback.

It was a closely contested match, with both players evenly matched on second-serve winners at 50%. The separation came off the first serve, where Osorio was more efficient in converting winners at 59%, edging out Eala's 51% and proving decisive over the course of the match.

Eala will next turn her attention to the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open, scheduled from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, fifth seed Osorio advances to the semifinals, where she is set to face Solana Sierra on Friday.