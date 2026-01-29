Emma Raducanu splits from coach Francis Roig after six months

Emma Raducanu has split from her coach Francis Roig after just six months, she has confirmed on her Instagram.
The former US Open champion announced the split just a week after she exited the Australian Open in the second round.
In her Instagram post, Raducanu wrote: "Francis, thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on the court.
"While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared."
