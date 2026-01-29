        <
        >

          Emma Raducanu splits from coach Francis Roig after six months

          • Tom Masters
          Jan 29, 2026, 04:25 PM

          Emma Raducanu has split from her coach Francis Roig after just six months, she has confirmed on her Instagram.

          The former US Open champion announced the split just a week after she exited the Australian Open in the second round.

          In her Instagram post, Raducanu wrote: "Francis, thank you for our time together. You have been more than a coach to me and I will cherish the many good times we spent together on the court.

          "While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me and fond of our time shared."

          - Australian Open as it happened: Women's final locked in; Djokovic unhappy with reporter's question
          - Sabalenka bests Svitolina, on to fourth Australian Open final

          More to follow...