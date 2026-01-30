Australian Open live: Alcaraz-Zverev, Sinner-Djokovic in semis; Raducanu splits with eighth coach in five years

Lorenzo Musetti is forced to retire with an injury, and Novak Djokovic advances to the Australian Open semifinals despite being down two sets to none. (1:43)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- It's men's semifinal day at the Australian Open and we'll soon learn who will be facing off on Sunday evening for the men's title. In the first semifinal, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz takes on third-seed Alexander Zverev. Later, reigning champion Jannik Sinner battles 10-time winner at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic.

Yesterday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka booked her place in the women's final for the fourth consecutive year. She will square off with fifth-seed Elena Rybakina for the silverware, in a repeat of the 2023 Australian Open final.

The debate surrounding player privacy also continues to rage on Down Under in the wake of world No. 3 Coco Gauff's racket-smashing fit in the aftermath of her quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina. Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley has since weighed in on the debate.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all of the latest news, updates, results, highlights, and more from Melbourne Park.