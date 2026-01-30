Novak Djokovic wins 5-set semifinal thriller over Jannik Sinner

Open Extended Reactions

After facing questions on whether he could end the dominance of men's tennis's current power duo, Novak Djokovic was able to outlast Jannik Sinner in a five-set thriller at the Australian Open.

Djokovic's 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Sinner in a match that extended past 1:30 a.m. local time in Melbourne means he will have a chance to play for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title.

Awaiting Djokovic in the final: Carlos Alcaraz, the only player other than Sinner to have won major titles since Djokovic won the 2023 US Open. Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev in another five-setter in the first semifinal, a 5-hour, 27-minute match that was the longest semifinal ever at the Australian Open.

"I think you guys got the value for the ticket," Djokovic, 38, told the crowd of the two five-set matches, joking that he deserved 10% of the gate.

Sinner's loss was his first at the Australian Open since 2023 after claiming the trophy the past two years.

Djokovic fended off a staggering 16 of 18 break-point chances he faced as he ended a run of five straight losses to Sinner, winning in 4 hours, 9 minutes.

After Sinner's final backhand landed wide, Djokovic thrust his arms aloft before collapsing to the court in elation and exhaustion.

"I'm lost for words right now," Djokovic said, tears in his eyes during his on-court interview. "It feels surreal, to be honest. Playing over four hours, almost 2 a.m. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high. I knew that was the only way for me to have a chance to win tonight.

"... I told him at the net thanks for allowing me at least one."

Sinner's issues in long matches continued, as he fell to 0-9 in his career in matches that last more than 3 hours, 50 minutes.

Djokovic closed as a +810 underdog to Sinner at DraftKings. The upset win is the largest in a men's Grand Slam match since Botic van de Zandschulp defeated Alcaraz as a +2500 underdog in the 2024 US Open round of 64, according to ESPN Research.

The win snapped Djokovic's streak of semifinal exits at four consecutive majors. He advanced to his 11th Australian Open final, a stage he has never lost at, with 10 Norman Brookes Challenge Cups as the men's singles champion.

"Honestly it feels like winning already tonight," Djokovic said when asked about Sunday's final. "... I just hope that I'll have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him. That's my desire, and let the God decide the winner."

Alcaraz, 22, is into his first title match at Melbourne Park and is aiming to be the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. Alcaraz was listed as a -301 favorite over Djokovic (+240) for the final, according to DraftKings.

Novak Djokovic will play for an 11th Australian Open title against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz. EPA/James Ross

Djokovic caught some breaks on his road to the final. His fourth-round opponent, Jakub Mensik, pulled out before the match, and Djokovic was down two sets to love against Lorenzo Musetti in Wednesday's quarterfinal before the Italian player suffered a thigh injury and had to withdraw.

The first three games Friday were ominous for Djokovic, with Sinner cruising into an early lead, but he began to find the crisp and precise ballstriking for which he is renowned.

It was not enough to turn around the first set, but a few errors crept into Sinner's game early in the second set and Djokovic seized his chance, breaking to lead 3-1. Djokovic was on the offensive, sending deep groundstrokes fizzing into the corners, while his serve was potent and dug him out of some sticky situations.

He won his first set against Sinner in two years courtesy of a forehand winner, and he had glimmers early in the third before the No. 2 seed piled on the pressure at 4-5, taking his second set point when Djokovic missed a lob.

Djokovic, 38, looked weary, repeatedly bending over and stretching out his legs and torso at every opportunity. But he was able to claim an immediate advantage in the fourth set that he hung onto grimly, his serve once more proving a crucial ally.

Djokovic had not played a five-set match since the 2024 French Open, but his level remained extraordinarily high as the natch headed into a decider.

In the fifth, Sinner had eight break-point chances and Djokovic a single one, yet it was the Serbian who converted, and one was enough.

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.