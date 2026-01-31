Christian Harrison, Neal Skupski win Australian Open men's doubles

American Christian Harrison and Britain's Neal Skupski combined to win the Australian Open men's doubles trophy on Saturday.
Harrison served an ace on match point to give he and Skupski a win in the men's final 7-6 (4), 6-4 over the Australian pair of Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans.
Kubler went into the match with a 14-3 doubles record at his home major.
Harrison and Skupski, who both competed at last year's ATP Finals with different partners, joined as a team for the first time in Adelaide earlier this month, where they reached the semifinals.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.