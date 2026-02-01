Australian Open live: Alcaraz and Djokovic set to face off in blockbuster final

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will battle it out in a heavyweight Australian Open final on Sunday evening.

Both Alcaraz and Djokovic are chasing history at Melbourne Park. Should the Spaniard prevail, he would become the youngest man in history to complete the career Slam -- winning all four Grand Slam titles. For Djokovic, a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown would break the tie for most major titles he currently shares with Margaret Court.

Yesterday, world No. 5 Elena Rybakina came from 0-3 down in the third set to defeat top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka. The victory earned her a second Grand Slam title and avenged her defeats to Sabalenka in the 2023 Australian Open and 2021 Wimbledon finals.

Stay tuned as ESPN's team of reporters bring you all of the latest news, results, highlights, and more from the men's Australian Open final.