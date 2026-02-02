Carlos Alcaraz plans kangaroo tattoo to commemorate Australian Open win

Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Carlos Alcaraz thinks he might get a small kangaroo tattooed on one leg.

It would be a lasting memento of his win over Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's final Sunday which made him the youngest male player at 22 to complete a career Grand Slam.

"I already know it's going to be a kangaroo. I just don't know the place," Alcaraz said. "I'm just thinking about the leg but I don't know which calf, whether it will be the right or left one."

Alcaraz posed for photographers Monday with the ornate Australian Open trophy, looking casually stylish in black, in loafers and no socks. The photo shoot took place at the Royal Exhibition Building among gardens in central Melbourne.

The women's singles winner Elena Rybakina was photographed with her trophy Saturday on the banks of the Yarra River, which runs through Melbourne.

According to Australian media reports, Alcaraz spent the night after his victory with his family in his hotel suite, ordering pizza, beer and champagne.

In a social media post to fans during the photo shoot, Alcaraz said "I still can't believe that I just made it.

"A dream come true for me, a career Grand Slam. I'm enjoying this amazing moment. I can't forget the support and the love I've received."

After completing a 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 over Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, Alcaraz admitted "I hate to lose."

He explained his mindset at the moment of victory.

"Before the last point ... a lot of things came to my mind, to be honest," Alcaraz said. "I was really nervous, I was shaking almost. So once I saw the ball go out, I was like 'alright, I made it.'

"It was a great feeling, thinking about my family and my team as well."

He has now set his sights of winning every major prize in tennis: three Masters 1000 titles that have eluded him, a season-ending championship and a Davis Cup with Spain. He has won six of the nine Masters 1000 crowns but has yet to win the Canadian Open, Shanghai and the Paris Masters.

"I hate to lose, so that's my motivation. Trying to lose as less as I can," Alcaraz said. "Yeah, there are some tournaments that I really wanted to win at least once. A few Masters 1000 I just really wanted to complete all the Masters 1000, trying to win each one at least once.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the Australian Open trophy during a photo shoot Monday at the Royal Exhibition Building among gardens in central Melbourne. Dita Alangkara/AP

"Obviously the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup is a goal as well. I really wanted to achieve that for my country, for Spain. I set up some other goals for the season and I will try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals."

Alcaraz joined Don Budge, Fred Perry, Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic as only the ninth man to win all four Grand Slams. He was younger than Budge by 91 days and considerably younger than Nadal who was 24 and three months, Federer almost 28 and Djokovic 29.

"I'm going to say tennis really beautiful but the bad part of tennis is we have tournaments week after week after week and sometimes you don't realize what you've been doing lately," he said. "Because once you finish a tournament, you've got to be prepared and your mind is about going to the next tournament.

"What I've learned this year is to appreciate and enjoy every single second of the moment you're living. Not only lifting the trophies but playing tournaments, playing tennis, getting victories, getting losses. Whatever it is, just enjoy and appreciate the life you're living."

While Alcaraz has acknowledged the 38-year-old Djokovic as an inspiration, he's not sure he will be as durable.

"You know, let's see how long I will be playing. Hopefully being in such a great shape at 38, competing and challenging the young players, and playing finals of grand slams."