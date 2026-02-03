'Super aggressive' Emma Raducanu wins first game after coach split

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu bounced back from her split with coach Francisco Roig to ease past Greet Minnen in straight-sets at the Winners Open in Romania.

The 2021 US Open champion suffered a disappointing 7-6 (3), 6-2 defeat to Amanda Potapova in the second round of the Australian Open last month.

Raducanu's partnership with Rafael Nadal's old coach Roig subsequently ended after her early exit in Melbourne, but the top seed in Transylvania produced an accomplished display to get the better of Minnen by a 6-0, 6-4 score.

In a comprehensive showing, Raducanu sent down three aces and forced four breaks of serve across 70 minutes of action.

The 23-year-old will face Kaja Juvan of Slovenia next in the second round of the WTA 250 event on Wednesday.

Emma Raducanu is looking to build upon her positive showing in 2025. Alex Nicodim/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, said in her on-court interview: "I'm very happy.

"I think I played a great match, super aggressive from the beginning and the crowd from the minute I walked out was incredible so thank you very much for all the support.

"Today I think was a great performance. I really wanted to put my game out on the court, it's a little bit easier indoors so I am really pleased I could use that."

