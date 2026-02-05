ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi reelected to third term

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Andrea Gaudenzi was reelected as chairman of the ATP men's professional tennis tour on Thursday, giving him a third term that runs through 2028.

Gaudenzi, a former player, first took over the tour in January 2020. The ATP said total annual player compensation for tour-level events has climbed by $100 million during his tenure to roughly $270 million in 2025 -- and to $400 million when Grand Slam tournaments are included.

"When I reflect on what we've achieved, I see a sport with stronger foundations than ever, underpinned by record growth that speaks to tennis's potential," Gaudenzi said in a statement. "Now is the time to keep pushing."

Key changes during his time in charge have included adding profit-sharing at ATP Masters 1000 events and the introduction of 12-day Masters tournaments.

Saudi Arabia will host a new ATP Masters tournament that is expected to debut in 2028 and is the first addition to the men's tennis tour's premium series since its founding in 1990.

That move to add a 10th Masters event comes as players renew calls to reconsider a long and crowded schedule for the sport.