Alex Eala suffers singles disappointment at Abu Dhabi Open but marches on in doubles with Janice Tjen

It was a magical run while it lasted in the singles draw, but Alex Eala can still continue to bring plenty of delight to Filipino fans in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open -- alongside fellow Southeast Asian sensation Janice Tjen.

Just an hour after her solo campaign came to an end with a 6-3, 6-3 loss to second seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Eala switched gears to team up with Indonesian rising star Tjen -- with the duo proceedings to deliver a statement performance in the doubles quarterfinals.

The pair, who have been dubbed -- and have happily accepted -- their 'SEAsters' moniker in reference to the shared region of origin, dominated second seeds Zhang Shuai and Cristina Bucșa -- cruising to a 6-3, 6-3 win to punch their ticket into the semifinals of a WTA 500 event for the first time in their careers.

It is worth noting that Zhang is a three-time Grand Slam champion, and as recently as at last month's Australian Open, while Bucșa was a bronze medalist at the 2024 Olympic Games -- albeit both with different partners.

There was also an element of revenge for Eala as it was Bucșa who ended her hopes in the second round of last year's US Open, after the former had become the first player from the Philippines to win a singles match in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Quick starts proved decisive in both sets, as Eala and Tjen struck early with consecutive breaks to surge ahead 3-0 on each occasion. That early cushion allowed them to dictate play, blending sharp net coverage with steady baseline exchanges to keep their more experienced opponents at bay.

While Zhang and Bucșa attempted to claw their way back, the Southeast Asian duo consistently shut the door, holding firm in key moments to close out each set without drama.

The win not only highlighted Eala's growing comfort at this level but also underscored the chemistry she shares with Tjen, as the pair showed poise well beyond their years.

Advancing to the final four marks a breakthrough result for both players and another meaningful step forward for Southeast Asian representation on the WTA stage.

Next up for the pairing is a semifinal clash against fourth seeds Tereza Mihalíková and Olivia Nicholls.

Earlier, a day after a stunning victory in the round of 16 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Eala suffered defeat against world No. 11 Alexandrova in the singles' quarterfinals.

Alexandrova set the tone early, breaking serve in the opening set to take control and eventually build a 5-2 cushion. Eala showed grit by holding serve and extending the set, but the Russian closed it out at 6-3 with little room for error.

Eala opened the second set with her first lead of the match, holding serve to go up 1-0, but Alexandrova quickly responded with an early break to regain momentum. The Filipino managed to stay within striking distance, including a key hold and a brief deadlock at 3-all after earning a break opportunity.

However, Alexandrova raised her level when it mattered most, breaking back and sealing the match with authority to advance, denying Eala a comeback despite her late resistance.