Emma Raducanu's title wait goes on; Katie Boulter triumphs at Ostrava Open

Emma Raducanu suffered a disappointing defeat in the final of the Transylvania Open.

Emma Raducanu missed the chance to win her first title since her US Open triumph in 2021 after losing in straight sets to home favourite Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final.

Top seed Raducanu appeared to be feeling the effects of her marathon semifinal win against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova on Friday, losing out to Cirstea 6-0, 6-2 in little over an hour in Cluj.

Romanian Cirstea, 35 and in her final year on the Tour, sealed the fourth WTA title of her 20-year career.

Raducanu, whose father is Romanian, was pushed to the limit in her last-four clash against Oliynykova 24 hours earlier and had no answers against Cirstea's big hitting.

The British No. 1 came under early pressure, eventually losing her opening service game having saved five break points, and she went on to lose the opening set without winning a game in just 30 minutes.

After losing a fourth successive service game to fall 2-0 down in the second set, Raducanu broke Cirstea to love to win her first game but then needed a medical time out.

She recovered to then hold her serve for the first time to level it up at 2-2, but she could not maintain her momentum as Cirstea regrouped to take the next three games and lead 5-2.

Raducanu appeared to have nothing left in the tank as she served to stay in the match and in the next game she lost her serve for a sixth time as Cirstea took the title.

Boulter shows Raducanu how it's done

Katie Boulter, pictured here in January, has returned to form this week.

Katie Boulter won her first WTA Tour title since 2024 by fighting back to beat Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 5-7, 6-2, 6-1 in the Ostrava Open final.

Boulter, who had slipped down to 120 in the rankings, will climb back into the top 100 after sealing the fourth WTA title of her career.

The 29-year-old Briton lost four straight games at the end of the opening set and the start of the second, but she reeled off 12 of the next 15 games to seal her first title since her second Nottingham Open triumph in 2024.

Boulter teamed up with Maria Sharapova's former coach, American Michael Joyce, at the turn of the year and lost only two sets during the entire tournament in Czechia.

She will climb to 84 in the rankings after wrapping up her victory in exactly two hours and adds her latest tournament win to previous successes in Nottingham (twice) and San Diego.

Boulter had found tour-level wins hard to come by since Wimbledon last summer and tore an abductor in her final event of last year in Hong Kong.

Leading 3-2 in the second set against Korpatsch, Boulter won the next five games, taking the second set 6-2 and opening up a 2-0 lead in the decider.

Korpatsch held serve to trail 2-1, but Boulter was in full control, winning the next four and breaking her opponent again at 5-1 up to seal victory on her second championship point.