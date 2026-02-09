Emma Raducanu retires at Qatar Open, days after Transylvania Open final defeat

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu started well in Doha before being unable to continue late on. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu retired during the third set of her first-round match with qualifier Camila Osorio at the Qatar Open, having tried to play on after taking a medical time out.

The British No.1 was looking to swiftly move on from the disappointment of losing in straight sets to home favourite Sorana Cirstea in the Transylvania Open final on Saturday, a match which she described as "very difficult -- emotionally and physically."

Raducanu -- who split from coach Francisco Roig following her second-round exit at the Australian Open -- had made a positive start in Doha, building on an early break to go on and close out the first set 6-2 in 38 minutes.

However, world No. 80 Osorio -- who last month won a WTA Challenger event in Manila -- regrouped for the second set, as Raducanu struggled to find her range from the baseline.

Osorio's pressure soon told as she broke Raducanu then held to move ahead 4-2 before maintaining her momentum to take it 6-4 and level the match.

Raducanu was broken again at the start of the deciding set, not opting to chase a drop-shot to the net, and called for the physio.

After a lengthy conversation -- and having her blood pressure checked -- the 23-year-old went back on court, but then swiftly lost the second game to love and walked back to the net to shake Osorio's hand and retire.