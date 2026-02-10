Why patience is central to Alex Eala's rise on the WTA Tour

Open Extended Reactions

Following an impressive showing in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Alexandra Eala rose to a career-best No. 40 in the WTA rankings -- signifying her continuous development this season. She is the first player from the Philippines to break into the WTA Tour top 40 rankings. But alongside that improvement is the challenge to remain among, and be on par with, the best female tennis players in the world.

Eala had a chance to showcase her wares on a bigger stage at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, but she struggled in her first WTA 1000 tournament of the year; the Filipina slipped to a first-round exit in Doha, at the hands of Tereza Valentova of Czechia, losing in straight sets, 6-7 (6-8), 1-6.

The opening set was tightly contested, with Eala and Valentova trading stretches of control.

Valentova struck first, breaking early and consolidating for a 2-0 lead, but Eala responded by sharpening her service games and stepping up on return. Eala reeled off four straight games that featured two breaks to lead 4-2, but Valentova halted the run then claimed a timely break in the eighth game to level the set at 4-4; neither player blinked from there, holding serve through 6-6 to force a tiebreak.

Valentova surged to 6-3 in the breaker, but Eala showed resolve to save all three set pieces and draw level. Valentova steadied, however, and won the next two points to close out the set.

The 18-year old Czech built on that momentum and won the first five games of the second set, en route to claiming the victory. Valentova also defeated Eala in their previous meeting, in the 2025 Kinoshita Group Japan Open in October, which she won 6-2, 6-1.

Eala's setback in Doha ultimately underscores that progress on the WTA Tour is rarely linear, especially for a player learning how to live with expectations.

Eala's strong start to the season sees her in a position where her name now carries more weight on the draw sheet. And her career-high ranking is associated with a subtle but real shift: Opponents prepare differently, study patterns more closely, and step on court ready more prepared to play their best tennis against her.

Physical fatigue is another factor in these back-to-back events. Eala's busy early schedule, from New Zealand to Australia to the Philippines and the Middle East, means her body and mind have been constantly being tested. It's not unusual for rising players to show signs of wear as the season progresses, particularly when transitioning from Grand Slams and WTA 500s into the deeper fields of WTA 1000 events. These are the moments where resilience and recovery plans become as important as stroke production.

From a technical standpoint, this stretch also reinforces where the next layer of growth lies.

Eala has proven she can compete from the baseline, and absorb pace against elite players, but holding serve consistently under pressure remains a key separator at the top level. Against the tour's best returners, first-serve precision and variation become non-negotiable. Eala already has the tools and competitive instincts to elevate that weapon so it's a matter of refinement rather than reinvention.

More importantly, these moments fit the long view of player development. Losses in big tournaments are often the moments that shape habits, inform adjustments, and sharpen priorities. Learning how to handle being scouted, how to pace a season, and how to reset after tough weeks, are skills that top players acquire over time.

For Eala, both internal and external patience will be crucial as she continues to build toward sustained success. The defeat in Doha will see her drop at least three rankings spots, with Valentova among the players to rise past her, but the Filipina has a strong support system so such setbacks should become part of the process rather than a setback to her long-term potential.