'Ginormous f--- you': Aiava slams tennis culture in retirement post

Australian tennis player Destanee Aiava has announced her impending retirement from the sport and slammed its "racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile" culture on the way out.

The 25-year-old confirmed 2026 would be her last year on tour in an expletive-laden social media post on Saturday night, in which she described tennis as her "toxic boyfriend".

Aiava, who failed to qualify for the Australian Open singles main draw this year, has not played since partnering Maddison Inglis in a first-round doubles loss.

"My life is not meant to be lived in misery and half-assed," Aiava wrote.

"My ultimate goal is to be able to wake up every day and genuinely say that I love what I do - which I think everyone deserves a chance at.

"I'm 25, turning 26 this year and I feel so far behind everyone else, like I'm starting from scratch.

"I'm also scared. But that's better than living a life that's misaligned, or being around constant comparison and losing yourself."

Destanee Aiava has announced that 2026 will be her last year playing professional tennis. Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Aiava is currently ranked No. 321 in the world, having reached a career high of 147 in September 2017.

She has been open about her mental health struggles after revealing in 2022 she had planned to take her own life but was prevented from doing so by three strangers who intervened on a Melbourne bridge.

Aiava, who was the first player born in the 2000s to play in the main draw of a grand slam, has also been a constant target for online trolls throughout her career.

She used her retirement post to hit back at her detractors, while also taking aim at the culture of tennis.

"I want to say a ginormous f*** you to everyone in the tennis community who's ever made me feel less than," Aiava wrote.

"F--- you to every single gambler who's sent me hate or death threats.

"F--- you to the people who sit behind screens on social media, commenting on my body, my career, or whatever the f*** they want to nitpick.

"And f--- you to a sport that hides behind so-called class and gentlemanly values.

STAY IN THE KNOW WITH ESPN Stay across all the big sports news -- sign up to our weekly newsletters here! SUBSCRIBE

"Behind the white outfits and traditions is a culture that's racist, misogynistic, homophobic and hostile to anyone who doesn't fit the mould."

A junior prodigy, Aiava recalled being "dangerously naive to the consequences of trusting the wrong people" early in her career.

She continued playing because she felt she owed it to herself and those who had helped her, and also out of fear and boredom.

Aiava said tennis had allowed to travel and meet some of her best friends, but added trying to "make it" in the sport had taken a significant toll.

"It also took things from me. My relationship with my body. My health. My family. My self-worth," she wrote.

"Would I do it all again? I really don't know, but one thing this sport taught me is that there is always a chance to start fresh."

Aiava, whose mother Rosie was born in American Samoa and father Mark was born in New Zealand to Samoan parents, thanked the Pacific Islander community.

"I am deeply humbled I have been able to inspire young girls and boys who look like me, to not be afraid to chase their dreams - no matter what the rooms look like," she wrote.

"Without you, there wouldn't be me. I am proud to have been one of the few you saw on a stage that wasn't built for us."

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636