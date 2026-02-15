Alex Eala claims first WTA 1000 win of season vs. Hailey Baptiste to start Dubai Tennis Championships

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala opened her debut campaign at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a victory after first-round opponent Hailey Baptiste retired with the former leading 6-4, 0-1 -- with the Filipina securing her first WTA 1000 victory of the season as she closes out her Middle East swing.

It was a repeat of the 20-year-old's thrilling 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 victory over the 39th-ranked American in last year's Lexus Eastbourne Open qualifiers.

Eala showed early control from the baseline, navigating a tight opening stretch where both players held serve through the first four games. The set soon turned into a battle of returns, with three consecutive breaks on each side testing their serve patterns and second-ball responses.

The decisive moment came at the third break, which belonged to Eala to put the count at 4-3. Eala then capitalized to hold serve in the eighth game to get a 5-3 advantage before calmly serving out the set, leaning on depth and placement to dictate rallies.

The second set began with another extended service game, Baptiste digging in to hold despite sustained pressure. But after just one more game, the American signaled discomfort in her abdomen and was forced to retire, handing Eala passage into the Round of 32.

Statistically, Eala's efficiency made the difference.

She won 70% of her service points and landed 77% of her first serves, consistently putting herself in offensive positions. Baptiste, meanwhile, struggled to protect her delivery, committing three double faults that swung momentum during the critical stages of the opening set.

Next up for the Filipina is a stern test against 6th seed Jasmine Paolini, a matchup that will demand sustained aggression and sharper execution as Eala looks to build on her breakthrough win in Dubai.