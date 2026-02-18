Alex Eala stuns Jasmine Paolini in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Open Extended Reactions

Alexandra Eala delivered a ruthless masterclass to stun No. 6 Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) at the WTA Tour Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Tuesday, adding another big name to her growing list of impressive victories.

Paolini, the French Open and Wimbledon runner-up in 2024, is the third top-10 player beaten by Eala, joining Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys -- both of whom the 20-year-old Filipina stunned during her breakthrough run at the Miami Open last year.

The players held serve through the opening three games before Eala broke in the fourth; the Filipina didn't look back, reeling off the remaining games of the set -- including another break in the sixth. Her improved serve, a key weapon, set up her aggressive baseline play and kept Paolini on the defensive.

The numbers told the story of her dominance, as Eala won 86% of her first-serve points and finished with a 7-2 edge in winners.

Paolini won the first game of the second set before Eala also held serve then broke once more in the third game of what would become a see-sawing bracket.

The Italian, the 2024 champion in Dubai, fought back and claimed her first break of the match to square the second set at 3-3. Eala broke back immediately then held serve in the eighth game to take a 5-3 advantage.

Paolini held serve then broke Eala as the Filipina served for the match, saving three match points in doing so. The Italian capitalized on the mounting pressure on Eala to lead 6-5 edge, but the Filipina stayed composed in the 12th game, holding serve to force a tiebreak.

The players traded mini-breaks to 4-4 before Eala tightened her first serve and dictated the longer rallies. The Filipina won the key exchanges down the stretch to close out the match and complete the straight-sets victory.

Eala next plays world No. 32 Sorana Cirstea of Romania, in the Round of 16.