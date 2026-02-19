Alex Eala's Dubai Tennis Championship run ends in quarterfinal rout to Coco Gauff

Open Extended Reactions

In her first clash with a fellow young superstar on the WTA Tour just one year her senior -- albeit one already a two-time Grand Slam champion -- Alex Eala ran into a masterclass she could not solve.

The Filipina bowed to world No. 4 Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, absorbing a swift 0-6, 2-6 defeat early Friday morning (Philippine time).

What was expected to be a high-level baseline exchange instead turned into a one-sided display of first-strike tennis from the reigning 2025 French Open champion.

Questions had lingered about Gauff's serve following her round-of-16 outing against Elise Mertens, but she answered emphatically.

Despite committing three double faults in the opening set, Gauff dominated behind her first delivery, winning 80% of those points compared to Eala's 27%. The American dictated rallies early, kept returns deep, and capitalized on Eala's 15 unforced errors while limiting herself to just seven.

Gauff broke Eala in all three of her service games in the first set, sealing the bagel with relentless pressure on return and clean execution off both wings.

The theme remained the same in the second set, with two early breaks for Gauff and a hold of serve in the second game to get a 3-0 advantage.

In the fourth game, however, Gauff handed the Filipina a break point after back-to-back double faults. But the American quickly regrouped -- leaning on her heavy first serve and sharp backhand to escape trouble and extend her run to ten consecutive games won.

That small window sparked some resistance from Eala.

She steadied her delivery to hold serve in the fifth game, then showcased her return game by earning her first break in the sixth to trim the deficit to 4-2.

But Gauff's response was immediate and emphatic. The world No. 4 broke back in the 7th game with relentless pressure on return before calmly serving out the match in the eighth, sealing the straight-sets victory with authority.

Despite the defeat, Eala exits the tournament with plenty of positives.

She scored another triumph over a top-ten opponent in the round of 32, stunning Italy's Jasmine Paolini, and now holds a respectable 3-3 record against similarly-ranked opponents -- a strong marker of her progress on tour.

The 20-year-old Filipina is next expected to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, a WTA 1000 event set to begin on March 4 -- as she continues her climb on the sport's biggest stages.