Jannik Sinner bounced from Qatar Open by Jakub Mensik

Jannik Sinner insists he is not concerned by his start to the season after an upset loss to Jakub Mensik in Doha.

The world No. 2 was trying to emulate rival Carlos Alcaraz by reaching the semifinals of the Qatar Open but was knocked out 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 by the 20-year-old Mensik.

While the Czech played a terrific match and is one of the new generation's brightest talents, Sinner made some unexpected errors -- particularly off his forehand -- and it was another blow following his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semifinals.

Thursday night marked the first time Sinner, 24, had lost a completed match on a hard court to a player ranked outside the top 10 since October 2023, while he had not failed to make the final at successive events since the summer of 2024.

"He served really well, so it was difficult to return," Sinner said. "It's been a tough break in the third, a couple of mistakes. It can happen, obviously, but at the same time, I'm a bit disappointed in how I handled these moments.

"Every player goes through ups and downs. I've had two incredible years. Having a small down, it's nothing that's going to worry me. I know that I can play a little bit better tennis."

A year ago, Sinner was beginning a three-month doping ban after reaching an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency, and he did not return until the Rome Masters in May.

Now, Sinner can prepare for the Sunshine Double of Indian Wells and Miami next month, where he will hope to close the ranking gap to Alcaraz, which could be more than 3,000 points by the end of the week.