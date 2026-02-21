Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore ending marriage after 4 years

Former US Open tennis champion Sloane Stephens and former U.S. men's national soccer player Jozy Altidore are ending their marriage after four years.

Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open, posted a story on Instagram announcing the split Saturday.

"Jozy and I have decided to end our marriage," the post read. "With peace, I am navigating this transition with mutual respect and kindly ask for privacy during this time. Thank you for your love, understanding and continued support."