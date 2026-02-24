Emma Raducanu joins exclusive list of tennis stars after switching from Nike to Uniqlo

Open Extended Reactions

British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has joined Japanese manufacturer Uniqlo as a brand ambassador after ending her association with Nike.

Raducanu, who lost in the opening round in Qatar and Dubai after reaching the final of the Transylvania Open at the start of February, is expected to wear her new sponsor's outfits for the first time at Indian Wells next month.

Uniqlo said in a post on Instagram: "Introducing Emma Raducanu, our newest Global Brand Ambassador and Britain's top-ranked female tennis player.

"Emma will champion UNIQLO's LifeWear philosophy, which is committed to pursuing excellence, making meaningful contributions to society, and empowering the next generation."

Raducanu joins an exclusive list of tennis stars who have made the switch from Nike to Uniqlo. She has followed in the footsteps of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Japanese former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori.

Boulter's battles to win in Mexico

Katie Boulter overcame issues with her serve to edge past Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round of the Merida Open.

The British No. 3 landed only 36% of her first serves against her out-of-form opponent, who has now lost six of her seven matches in 2026.

By contrast, Boulter won her most recent tournament at the Ostrava Open, but still looked out-of-sorts in Mexico as she made 38 unforced errors and had her serve broken five times in a contest which lasted almost two hours.

Norrie beaten by teenager

Cameron Norrie's Abierto Mexicano Telcel campaign lasted just 56 minutes as he lost 6-3, 6-2 to Spanish teenager Rafael Jodar.

A tight first set was decided when Jodar took a second break point in the eighth game to lead 5-3 then served out the opener.

A whirlwind second set was anything but competitive as Jodar, a former junior US Open champion, reeled off five games in a row -- a run during which he lost only two points.