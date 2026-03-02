Athletes facing travel issues amid ongoing war in Middle East

Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Former U.S. Open tennis champion Daniil Medvedev has indicated he's one of what the ATP Tour calls "a small number of players and team members" it is trying to help leave Dubai as the war in the Middle East causes a widespread travel shutdown.

Medvedev's Instagram account reposted on Monday a report from a Russian-language tennis outlet, Bolshe, which said he was safe and staying at a friend's apartment in Dubai, amid flight cancellations after winning the ATP event there last week.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event," the ATP Tour said in a statement Monday.

"They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament's official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported."

Medvedev and others are due to play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, where main-draw matches start Wednesday.

"We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organizers and security advisors," the ATP said. "At this stage, travel assessments remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow."

As well as tennis players, cricketers from England's and Pakistan's men's developmental teams were in the United Arab Emirates over the weekend ahead of a game that was canceled Sunday.

Youth basketball players also faced travel issues when a EuroLeague tournament there was canceled over the weekend.

Numerous sports events in the region have shut down, with Asian Champions League soccer games and the Qatari league on hold. The governing body that oversees Formula 1 said Monday it will focus on "safety and wellbeing" as it considers upcoming races in the region.