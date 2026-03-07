How Alex Eala's win over Dayana Yastremska sets her up for deep run in Indian Wells Open

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala proved she could withstand a stern test on the hard courts of the BNP Paribas Open.

Playing her first match as a seeded player in a WTA 1000 event, the 20-year-old Filipina battled past Dayana Yastremska, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, in the Round of 64 on Saturday afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The victory marked Eala's second straight win over the Ukrainian following her dominant quarterfinal triumph at the Lexus Eastbourne Open last year, but this encounter proved far more grueling as both players traded momentum across three tightly contested sets.

The opening frame was a baseline chess match early, with both players exchanging breaks and finding themselves tied at 3-3 after six games. Yastremska relied on her aggressive groundstrokes to dictate rallies, while Eala countered with sharp angles and her reliable two-handed backhand.

Eala appeared to seize control late in the set, breaking for a 5-3 advantage. But Yastremska quickly clawed back, breaking in the 10th game to level the score at 5-5. The Filipina steadied herself in the crucial moments, however, earning another break in the 12th game to pocket the opener.

Yastremska responded in the second set behind her power game. The Ukrainian broke serve in the opening game and rode that momentum to a 4-1 cushion. Eala attempted to close the gap by pushing the score to 4-3, but the experienced 25-year-old kept her composure to force a deciding set.

The final set produced the biggest moment of resilience for Eala. Trailing 4-5 and facing the pressure of serving to stay in the match, she strung together three consecutive games to complete the comeback and seal the hard-earned victory.

The gritty win could serve as the ideal tune-up for Eala as she prepares for a much tougher challenge in the next round.

Awaiting the Filipina in the Round of 32 is a rematch with Coco Gauff, who previously dominated their encounter at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships earlier this season. In that meeting, Gauff's elite court coverage and relentless baseline pressure forced Eala into shorter rallies and defensive positions, preventing the young Filipina from dictating points the way she usually prefers.

That is where the match against Yastremska becomes valuable preparation.

Yastremska's aggressive baseline approach and high-risk serving forced Eala to navigate extended rallies and absorb power from the backcourt. The Ukrainian blasted eight aces during the match but also committed 15 double faults, creating a rhythm that constantly shifted between explosive offense and costly mistakes. For Eala, that meant staying mentally sharp on return games and capitalizing whenever opportunities appeared -- an element that will be crucial against a player like Gauff.

From a tactical standpoint, Eala will likely need to lean on her strengths, particularly her precise backhand and ability to redirect pace, to challenge the American. Gauff thrives when rallies become predictable from the baseline, using her speed and defensive instincts to turn defense into offense. To counter that, Eala must vary her shot selection, mix angles, and attack shorter balls earlier in rallies.

And if those lessons carry over into Eala's next match, Indian Wells could provide the stage for a much more competitive showdown against Gauff and perhaps the opportunity for redemption.