Emma Raducanu loses in 52 minutes, out of Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu is out at Indian Wells. Photo by Horvath Tamas/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu suffered a heavy defeat in just 52 minutes to Amanda Anisimova in the third round at Indian Wells.

The British No. 1 was well below par in a 6-1 6-1 loss to American world number six Anisimova.

Raducanu, seeded 25, may have been struggling with a fitness issue as she repeatedly refused to chase down drop shots.

The 23-year-old's first serve misfired badly and she hit just two winners to her opponent's 21.

"I think I can be very pleased with my performance today," Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

"I had a tough first round so just went out to be fearless. I wanted to enjoy it and wanted to keep the run going."

Reflecting on defeat in California, she said: "I need to obviously be aggressive when playing those players, but I think there's still a long way to go to be doing that and I need to use my strengths and probably mix it up a bit more.

"When I'm playing someone who's at the top like that, I think they have an extra 10 miles an hour on their serve than me. If I'm not feeling it, that gap feels more evident in terms of weight of shot, in terms of power.

"You just feel a little bit behind and your punches aren't landing as much as theirs are."

The 23-year-old is trying to take the positives from her experience, adding: "I have to look at what I achieved in the last nine days of practice since I arrived here, and the first match was a good one for me.

"Today I could let it get me down if I wanted to, but overall I think the days have been better than not."

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka eased into the last 16 with a 6-4 6-1 win over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian.

She will meet Naomi Osaka, who needed all three sets to get past Camila Osorio of Colombia 6-1 3-6 6-1, while fourth seed Coco Gauff retired due to injury when trailing Alex Eala 2-6 0-2.

In the men's draw, second seed Jannik Sinner needed just 71 minutes to book his place in the last 16 with a 6-3 6-2 win over Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev was made to work harder before beating Brandon Nakashima 7-6 5-7 6-4 in just over two and a half hours.