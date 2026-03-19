Eala's tough win sets tone for Miami push

Open Extended Reactions

A testy opener for Alex Eala's 2026 Miami Open campaign might just be the perfect wake up call.

The 20-year old Filipina outwitted 38-year old veteran Laura Siegemund in three tough sets, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-3, in the Round of 64 of the Miami Open on Friday morning (Philippine time).

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines serves to Laura Siegemund of Germany on Day 3 of the Miami Open. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

It was a sharp start for Eala, who immediately imposed her rhythm by racing to a 3-0 lead in the first set, highlighted by an early break of Siegemund in the second game. Eala dictated from the baseline with clean, aggressive shot-making, putting the German veteran on the back foot.

However, momentum shifted in a tightly contested fourth game, where Siegemund dug deep to save two break points and finally get on the board. That hold proved pivotal, as the 53rd-ranked German began to find her range and disrupt Eala's tempo.

Riding that spark, Siegemund clawed her way back into the set, breaking in the fifth game and eventually leveling at 3-3, turning what looked like a runaway start into a balanced baseline battle.

Both players settled into a steady rhythm on serve, holding firm all the way to 6-6 to force a first-set tiebreak. Eala had her chances to close earlier, earning three set points in the 11th game, but was unable to convert as Siegemund leaned on her experience to stay within striking distance.

The German carried that composure into the tiebreak, surging to a 5-2 advantage behind precise shot placement and smart point construction. Eala responded with a burst of aggression, stringing together four consecutive points to earn her fourth set point of the set. Still, Siegemund refused to yield, reasserting control at the crucial moment by winning the final three points to snatch the opener in a tightly contested exchange.

Eala once again struck first in the second set, breaking Siegemund in the third game to seize early control and move ahead 3-1. This time, she managed the set with more composure, protecting her serve while keeping pressure on the German veteran from the baseline.

She eventually created more separation with a second break in the ninth game, closing out the set 6-3 to force a decider.

In the third set, it turned into a test of resolve on serve, with momentum swinging through a stretch of three consecutive breaks. Eala came out ahead in that exchange, claiming two of those breaks compared to one from Siegemund to build a commanding 4-1 cushion.

From there, both players settled into their service games, but Eala's early advantage proved decisive, as she held firm down the stretch to seal the victory.

More importantly, this kind of battle against a seasoned campaigner like Siegemund could prove invaluable for Eala moving forward. Facing a veteran who thrives on variation, point disruption, and mental toughness forced the young Filipina to problem-solve mid-match - an area that often defines success in the latter stages of big tournaments.

That experience may come into play sooner rather than later. With the draw opening up, Eala faces the looming possibility of an early Round of 32 showdown against top seed Iga Świątek - a familiar foe she famously upset during her breakthrough run to the Miami Open semifinals. Should that matchup materialize, the lessons gained from outlasting Siegemund could serve as the perfect tune-up for another high-stakes clash.

If anything, this gritty three-set win wasn't just about advancing - it was about sharpening the tools needed for a deeper run in Miami.