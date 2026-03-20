Serena, Shaq join viral 'What were you like in the '90s?' trend

Open Extended Reactions

Some of sports' biggest names are calling back to the time of Trapper Keepers and Reebok Pumps.

In the past few weeks, social media users have been posting videos of themselves with the caption: "Dad/Mom, what were you like in the '90s?" The video then cuts to a slideshow of throwback photos of users from that wonderful decade, set to the sounds of the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris" -- itself one of the most '90s songs in existence.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, athletes whose heyday or debut was in the 1990s got in on the trend. From Serena Williams to Shaquille O'Neal, here are some of our favorites -- including a few who used the meme as a setup for a pretty good joke.

Serena Williams, tennis

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA

Alex Rodriguez, MLB

Andre Agassi, tennis

Doug Gilmour, NHL

Dad, what were you like in the 90's? 😂 #90strends pic.twitter.com/LrjnAkBaP2 — Doug Gilmour (@douggilmour) March 14, 2026

Israel Adesanya, MMA

Tony Hawk, skateboarding

Ronaldo, soccer

Peyton and Eli Manning, NFL