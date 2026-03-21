Miami Open: Jack Draper dumped out in 2nd round by Reilly Opelka

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper was dumped out of the Miami Open in the second round by big-serving Reilly Opelka.

Draper headed to Florida buoyed by a run to the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in only his second ATP Tour event following almost eight months out with an arm injury.

But his hopes of a repeat were dashed as 6ft 11in American Opelka came through two tie-breaks to win 7-6 (3), 7-6 (0).

Opelka set the tone with four successive aces in the opening game and he did not let up, finishing with 25 aces and 47 winners.

Draper, who has never made it beyond the second round in Miami, made just six unforced errors but he could not expose any weaknesses in Opelka's game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 24-year-old said: "Definitely some disappointment, I never like to lose, but the guy played an incredible match.

Jack Draper reacts after losing to Reilly Opelka in the second round of the Miami Open. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

"It's a difficult one. Obviously I haven't played a load of tennis, it's still the very start of my comeback from my injury, so it's going to take time."

Defeat leaves Draper at risk of slipping further down the rankings going into the clay-court swing after losing the British number-one spot to Cameron Norrie this week.

"I've just got to keep on chipping away with my team, trying to do all the right things, practising well," he added. "The thing I'm looking forward to the most is earning the right to get momentum again."

Katie Boulter is through to the third round, though, after opponent Clara Tauson retired early in the deciding set of their rain-hit clash.

The early stages were stop-start because of showers and, when the match did finally get going properly, Boulter was unable to take advantage of a 5-3 lead in the opening set, shouting in frustration after losing the tie-break.

The British number three then trailed 2-0 in the second set but fought back to take it and had won the first game of the third when Dane Tauson, the 17th seed, decided she could not continue because of injury and called it a day with Boulter leading 6-7 (4), 6-4, 1-0.

"I actually didn't expect it at all," said 29-year-old Boulter. "I think the only time I saw her really struggling was that last game. I wish her the best because it's really not nice to be injured.

"It was a complete battle. There was some ugly tennis but it's ugly conditions as well so you've just got to find a way. Unfortunately she couldn't finish but it is what it is."