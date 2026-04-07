Alex Eala opens clay court campaign with win over Julia Grabher at Linz Open

Open Extended Reactions

In her clay court debut this season, Alex Eala started on a high note with 6-4, 6-3 victory over hometown bet Julia Grabher in the round of 32 of the 2026 Upper Austria Ladies Linz on Wednesday morning, Philippine time.

Despite carrying the clear edge in the rankings as the world No. 46, the Filipina tennis sensation faced a tricky test in her Austrian opponent, a player far more seasoned on clay and one who has built her WTA success on the surface.

Even at world No. 89, Grabher showed her comfort on clay early, matching Eala shot for shot in a tightly contested opening set. Both players were steady on serve through the first nine games, with Eala inching ahead at 5-4.

But as the set reached its pivotal moment, Eala capitalized and raised her level at just the right time to break serve in the 10th game and secure the opener in gritty fashion.

The numbers underscored just how tight the opening set was.

Grabher held a slight edge on first-serve points won, converting at 65% compared to Eala's 63%. But the difference came on the second serve, where the 20-year-old Filipina proved more effective, winning 63% of those points -- just enough to tilt the balance in her favor in a closely fought Set 1.

The second set followed a similar rhythm early, with both players holding serve through the first three games as Eala edged ahead 2-1. But this time, the Filipina created separation sooner, breaking Grabher in the fourth game to take a 3-1 lead

Grabher looked poised to swing momentum back her way, carving out two break-point opportunities in the next game. But Eala showed her composure from the baseline, saving both chances and backing it up with a strong hold to consolidate for a 4-1 lead.

However, the Austrian stayed within striking distance.

She pieced together two straight games, highlighted by a break in the seventh, to trim the deficit to 3-4 and reapply pressure.

Still, Eala had the answer.

In a tightly contested eighth game filled with extended rallies and momentum swings, the Filipina dug deep to garner another break, putting herself within a game of closing out the set and eventually giving her the triumph.

Overall, the key edge remained Eala's effectiveness on the second serve. She won 58% of those points, compared to Grabher's 50% -- a crucial advantage that helped her stay in control during tight stretches of the match.

Up next for Eala is a round of 16 showdown against Jelena Ostapenko, a proven force on clay as a former French Open champion.