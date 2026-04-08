Alex Eala loses in a close call against Jelena Ostapenko at Linz Open

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala absorbed a tough round of 16 exit in the 2026 Upper Austria Linz, falling 4-6, 7-5 to world No. 23 Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday evening (Philippine time).

The result marked a reversal from their 2025 meetings, where Eala had the upper hand against the former French Open champion -- scoring a straight-sets win in the Miami Open and grinding out a three-set victory in the Lexus Eastbourne Open.

Just like in her previous battle against Julia Grabher, Eala found herself in another tight service-hold exchange early, as both she and Ostapenko stayed solid behind their deliveries through the opening five games, with Eala edging ahead at 3-2.

But the Filipina began to tilt the baseline exchanges in her favor, striking first with a well-earned break to open up a 4-2 cushion.

That edge, however, proved short-lived -- as Ostapenko quickly flipped the script with her trademark aggression, breaking back in the seventh game before catching fire down the stretch.

The Latvian reeled off four consecutive games, tightening her grip from the return line and capitalizing on Eala's dip in first-serve rhythm, eventually sealing the opening set with a second break in the 10th game.

Coming out of the changeover, Eala raised her level from the baseline, dictating rallies earlier and stepping inside the court to open the second set with a commanding four-game surge. Two clean service breaks put her ahead 4-0, with her return games doing the damage against Ostapenko's delivery.

Even when Ostapenko tried to respond, Eala stayed composed in the longer exchanges, briefly extending the gap to 5-1 after a quick exchange of breaks that also saw the Latvian show visible frustration, leaking a couple of double faults under pressure.

But just as Eala looked poised to force a decider, the momentum flipped entirely. Ostapenko rediscovered her timing off both wings, breaking in the seventh game to spark a stunning turnaround.

From there, the 2017 French Open champion went on a six-game tear, overwhelming Eala with first-strike tennis and flattening out her groundstrokes to close out the match.

The disparity in firepower ultimately told the story, with Ostapenko firing 41 winners to Eala's nine.

Up next, Eala shifts her attention to another European WTA 500 tournament, as she is set to make her debut at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.