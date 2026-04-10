British teen Mika Stojsavljevic scores major upset in Billie Jean King cup

Daniil Medvedev loses his temper during his 6-0, 6-0 defeat to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte-Carlo Masters. (0:54)

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British teenager Mika Stojsavljevic scored a major upset over Australia's Talia Gibson on her Billie Jean King Cup debut in Melbourne.

Stojsavljevic, 17, was a 7-6(4) 7-5 winner as she overturned a difference of 219 places in the WTA rankings.

Teenager Mika Stojsavljevic has given GB an early lead in the BJK Cup. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images for Billie Jean King Cup

The 2024 US Open junior champion gave Great Britain a perfect start in the qualifiers as Anne Keothavong's side look to progress in the absence of Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Katie Boulter and Fran Jones.

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Stojsavljevic went 3-1 ahead early on but needed a tie-break to take the opening set and successfully defended five break points before closing out a see-saw second which included five breaks of serve.

"It feels amazing. I can't believe it. I can't even remember the last point," Stojsavljevic said. "I had amazing support from the side and managed to get through."