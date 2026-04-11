Billie Jean King Cup: Great Britain beat Australia to enter finals

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Team GB have qualified for the finals in China in September. Getty

Great Britain are through to the Billie Jean King Cup finals thanks to an impressive victory against Australia in Melbourne.

The team got off to a dream start to the qualifiers on Friday as 17-year-old Mika Stojsavljevic marked her debut by beating Talia Gibson 7-6 (4) 7-5.

Harriet Dart fought back against Kimberly Birrell to win 4-6 6-3 6-3 later that day at John Cain Arena, before then helping Britain take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the doubles on Saturday.

Dart and Jodie Burrage ran out 6-3 6-4 victors against Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez, securing the Brits' place in September's finals.

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"It's pretty crazy, we played pretty well actually didn't we," Dart said. "It's such an honour to represent GB and to make the finals as well is kind of surreal."

Emerson Jones overcame Katie Swan 7-5 6-3 as Australia recorded a consolation win in game four.

The Billie Jean King Cup finals start in Shenzhen on Sept. 21, with the Brits joined by seven other nations in China.