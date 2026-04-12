Jannik Sinner returns to No. 1 with Monte Carlo win over Alcaraz

Open Extended Reactions

Jannik Sinner reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking by overpowering Carlos Alcaraz to win the Monte-Carlo Masters final Sunday.

The 24-year-old Italian player ground his way to a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win in difficult conditions as the top two players in men's tennis met on clay for the first time since last year's epic French Open final, which Alcaraz won in five sets.

Ultimately it was Sinner who dealt better with the swirling wind in Monaco to extend his winning run at the Masters 1000 level to 22 matches and reduce his head-to-head deficit with the Spaniard to 10-7.

"We came here just trying to get as many matches as possible, having good feedback before other big tournaments coming up," Sinner said on court. "Today was very high level from both of us. It was a bit windy, breezy, completely different conditions than the tournament until today.

"But look, the result is amazing. Getting back to No. 1 means a lot to me. At the same, as I always say, the ranking is secondary. I'm very happy to win at least one big trophy on this surface. I haven't done it before, so it means a lot to me."

Alcaraz raced to a 2-0 first-set lead, holding comfortably in the opening game before converting his first break point in the second, during which he produced two fine forehands as Sinner struggled to land his first serve.

Broken back instantly, Alcaraz then had to survive break points in the fifth and ninth games as Sinner piled on the pressure in an error-strewn first set that went to a tiebreak.

Alcaraz was first to falter as Sinner, who had found a serving rhythm, established a 5-2 lead only to put a forehand into the net on set point. Perhaps fittingly, he eventually took the tiebreaker 7-5 courtesy of a double fault.

In the opening game of the second set, Alcaraz was unable to convert two break points to let Sinner off the hook. Alcaraz eventually went a break up, but Sinner continued to pressure the 22-year-old's serve and eventually broke back in the sixth game.

Sinner repeated the feat two games later to establish a 5-3 lead and served out the win in 2 hours, 15 minutes.

Alcaraz had won his last 17 matches on clay and praised Sinner.

"It is impressive what you are achieving right now," Alcaraz said. "Congratulations for everything."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.