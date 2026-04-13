Jack Draper's injury woes continue after retiring from Barcelona Open

Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper retired with a knee injury as he edged towards defeat in his first round clash against Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Barcelona Open.

Draper began his clay-court season on a positive note as he took the opening set off the Argentinian but his form dipped as he struggled with an apparent right knee complaint.

Etcheverry was 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 ahead, well on course to claim the decisive third set, when the British No. 2 withdrew in discomfort.

The 24-year-old was seen by a physio at the end of the second set, receiving treatment and tape on his leg, but was broken twice more before opting to call it a day in his first outing since his second round exit to Reilly Opelka in the Miami Open last month.

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Draper enjoyed a breakout triumph at Indian Wells last year but was subsequently laid low for almost eight months due to an issue with his left arm.

Fit again, he lost in the quarterfinals of his title defence to Daniil Medvedev having scored a notable win over Novak Djokovic in the last round of 16.

He's next due to play at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Madrid starting on April 20, where he reached the final last year before losing 7-3, 3-6, 6-4 to Casper Ruud.