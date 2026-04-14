Alex Eala bows out in Stuttgart as Leylah Fernandez dominates Filipina-rooted clash

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In a marquee clash between two of the WTA's rising stars with Filipina roots, it was Leylah Fernandez who emerged triumphant at the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix -- controlling their round of 32 tie from early on to overwhelm Alex Eala in straight sets.

The result handed the 20-year old Eala a hasty exit in Stuttgart with a deflating 1-6, 4-6 defeat against world No. 25 Fernandez early Wednesday morning (Philippine time).

From the opening game, Fernandez set the tone with relentless baseline pressure, immediately breaking Eala's serve and dictating rallies with her trademark lefty forehand. She surged to a 4-0 lead, capitalizing on two service breaks while consistently pinning Eala behind the baseline and forcing rushed shot selections.

Eala had a brief window to shift momentum in the fifth game, earning a break point through improved rally tolerance. But Fernandez stayed composed under pressure, erasing the threat with precise serving and sharp angles to extend her lead to 5-0.

Although Eala managed to get on the board in the sixth game, Fernandez quickly regained control, closing out the opening set in the seventh with the same aggressive intent that defined her start.

In the second set, Fernandez continued to dictate the tempo after an even start, breaking Eala in the third game to seize early control.

That breakthrough sparked a three-game surge, as Fernandez tightened her grip on baseline exchanges and stretched the lead to 3-1 with her consistent depth and shot placement.

Another break in the seventh game looked like the decisive push for Fernandez, as she surged ahead 5-2 and positioned herself to serve out the match in the next game against Eala.

But Eala showed late resistance on clay, countering with a timely break before holding serve to trim the deficit to 4-5, briefly applying pressure and forcing Fernandez to reset mentally heading into the closing stretch.

Facing a 0-30 deficit in the 10th game, Fernandez steadied herself with some composed shot-making and smart point construction, flipping the momentum of the game to ultimately close out the victory in straight sets.

The numbers reflected that control.

Fernandez still held the edge behind her second serve, winning 61% of those points compared to Eala's 40% -- an advantage that consistently tilted rallies in her favor.

For Eala, the focus now shifts to the Mutua Madrid Open, where she is set to compete in her first WTA 1000 event of the clay season after a short turnaround.