Italy to host Wimbledon tuneup on grass starting in 2028

Open Extended Reactions

ROME -- The ATP Finals. The Davis Cup finals. And now a Wimbledon tuneup on grass courts that could be played on the soccer pitch inside Milan's San Siro stadium.

Led by top-ranked Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis movement keeps adding new events.

The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation has purchased the rights for a 250-level ATP Tour tournament in Brussels that is held in October, federation president Angelo Binaghi announced Tuesday.

The event will be held each June starting in 2028.

"There's still time to decide where to play it," Binaghi said. "For climate reasons, it will probably be held in northern Italy."

Binaghi noted that the Madrid Open is introducing practice courts inside Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, so the San Siro could be an option: "For once, we wouldn't be the first to do it."

Italy previously hosted a WTA tournament on grass in Gaiba from 2022 to '24. The federation is also hosting the ATP Finals, currently in Turin, through 2030 and the Davis Cup finals in Bologna through next year.