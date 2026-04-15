British doubles great Jamie Murray, Andy's brother, retires from tennis

Open Extended Reactions

Jamie Murray won seven Grand Slams, but had not played since the US Open in August 2025. Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA

Jamie Murray, the first British doubles player to reach the top of the world rankings, has joined his brother Andy in retirement.

The 40-year-old, seven-time Grand Slam champion had not played since the US Open in August 2025.

He won two of his 34 doubles titles alongside younger brother Andy. They played together as Britain won the Davis Cup in 2015 for the first time in 79 years.

Jamie Murray also won five mixed doubles titles, including two at Wimbledon -- first with Jelena Jankovic in 2007 and then alongside Martina Hingis in 2017.

Jamie Murray teamed up with brother Andy to help Britain win the Davis Cup in 2015. Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for LTA

"My tennis journey comes to an end after 36yrs," he said in a post on Instagram.

"I feel very fortunate and privileged for all the amazing experiences this great sport has given me.

"Thanks Mum, Dad, Andy, Ale, Alan, Louis and Thomas for all your incredible support, efforts and sacrifices throughout my career that allowed me to achieve everything I could in the game.

"For everybody else that's helped/supported me - I appreciate all of you!

"Excited to enter the real world!"