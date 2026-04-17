Novak Djokovic pulls out of Madrid Open because of injury

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MADRID -- Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a lingering injury.

The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn't competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

"Madrid, unfortunately I won't be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year," he wrote Friday on his social media accounts. "I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!"

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.