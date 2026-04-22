Alex Eala sweeps past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Mutua Madrid Open first round

Open Extended Reactions

In her first clay-court WTA 1000 campaign of the season, Alex Eala made an immediate statement, showcasing composure and control on this surface.

The world No. 44 Filipina carved out a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over seasoned Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the round of 128 of the Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday evening (Philippine time).

It marked their first head-to-head meeting, with Eala matching her Madrid result from the past two years -- and now in position to push deeper into the draw.

The opening exchanges were tight, with the 34-year-old Pavlyuchenkova dictating early rallies and holding firm through the first four games. But Eala's consistency from the baseline and improved shot selection kept her service games intact, leveling things at 2-2.

From there, the 20-year-old flipped the match.

A well-timed break in the fifth game shifted the momentum, as Eala began to extend rallies and force errors off the Russian's wing. That break opened the door for a three-game surge to 4-2, putting her firmly in control of the set.

Sensing the moment, Eala stayed aggressive on return and secured another break in the ninth game, closing out the set 6-3 with poise and precision.

Eala carried that same baseline discipline into the second set, this time getting ahead early with a break in the fourth game to take a 3-1 advantage.

The set briefly turned scrappy, as both players traded breaks in quick succession.

Pavlyuchenkova finally got on the board with her first break in the fifth game, but Eala responded immediately in the next game to restore control at 4-2. From there, the Filipina settled back into rhythm -- holding serve with authority and keeping rallies on her terms.

Both players protected their serves the rest of the way, but Eala never let the lead slip, closing out the match with the same 6-3 scoreline to complete a composed straight-sets win.

The edge ultimately showed on serve. Eala landed 68% of her first serves and won 76% of those points, a clear advantage over Pavlyuchenkova's 58% and 50% respectively.

Up next, Eala faces a tougher test in the round of 64 against 19th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium, as she looks to build on this strong opening performance in Madrid.