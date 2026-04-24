Alex Eala suffers second round defeat to Elise Mertens at Mutua Madrid Open

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Eala saw her 2026 Mutua Madrid Open campaign end in familiar fashion, absorbing a 2-6, 1-6 round of 64 loss to 19th seed Elise Mertens on Friday evening (Philippine time).

From the opening game, Mertens imposed her rhythm on return, immediately breaking Eala's serve to establish early scoreboard pressure at 2-0.

The Belgian was steady behind her own delivery, consistently holding serve while dictating rallies with depth and control. Eala managed to stay within striking distance at 4-2, but struggled to generate any real traction on return.

The turning point of the set came in the seventh game, where Mertens secured her second service break to stretch the lead to 5-2. That proved decisive, as she calmly served out the opener, 6-2, behind an ultra-efficient service performance.

Mertens' dominance was especially evident in her first-serve effectiveness, winning a remarkable 93% of those points compared to Eala's 53%.

The second set unfolded in much the same fashion, with Mertens striking early once again. She broke Eala in the opening game and backed it up with a comfortable hold to take a 2-0 lead, immediately seizing control of the set.

Unlike the opener, however, the gap widened even quicker. Mertens capitalized on another service break to push Eala into a 0-4 hole, applying constant pressure with her return game and minimizing errors from the baseline. Eala managed to get on the board in the fifth game, but the momentum never truly shifted.

Mertens restored her dominance with yet another break in the seventh game, effectively sealing the match and completing the straight-sets win.

With the loss, Eala wraps up her 2026 Mutua Madrid Open stint and now shifts her focus to the next WTA 1000 stop, the Italian Open.